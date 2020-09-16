The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria, in collaboration with the Fondulac District Library, is sponsoring a candidate forum for candidates running for election from the 46th Illinois Senate District and the 91st and 92nd Illinois House Districts.
The candidates expected to attend include David Koehler (D) and Mary Buress (R), running for the 46th Illinois Senate; Mark Luft (R) and Josh Grys (D), running for the 91st Illinois House District; and Jehan Gordon-Booth (D) and Chad Grimm (L), running for the 92nd Illinois House District. Terry Bibo Knight will be the moderator.
This forum will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on September 17 on Eastside Community Media and streamed live on the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria Facebook page, facebook.com/LWVpeoria/. Additionally, it will be rebroadcast in its entirety at a future date on WCBU 89.9 FM Peoria Public Radio.
Because of COVID 19 restrictions the public will not be able to attend the event. But questions may be submitted in advance by emailing lwvgp1924@gmail.com or during the event on the League’s Facebook event page.
The League is a non-partisan, issues oriented, volunteer and member-directed organization committed to open, responsive and effective government brought about by informed and involved citizens, with membership open to both men and women in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. For more information, go to www.lwvgp.org.
