Summer brings new opportunities to meet President Lincoln and enjoy live music at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
Starting June 2, historic interpreters portraying Abraham Lincoln, Mary Lincoln and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant will appear at the ALPLM as part of the city-wide “History Comes Alive” program. Visitors get to meet the historic characters, chat with them about life in the past and pose for pictures.
They will appear Wednesday through Saturday each week.
The ALPLM’s music line-up includes the Lincoln Troubadours vocal group, the Springfield Municipal Band and a string quintet performing music written especially for the museum’s new exhibit “Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois” by Randy Erwin. In addition, the ALPLM will continue to offer Erwin’s frequent acoustic performances of music from Lincoln’s era.
“History can be fun and accessible. One way to achieve that is giving folks a chance to interact with figures from the past. Another is letting them hear the same music that filled the air 150 years ago,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
The schedule for the historic interpreters is:
Wednesdays
- General Grant: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Mary Lincoln: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- President Lincoln: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Thursdays
- President Lincoln: 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Fridays
- General Grant: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- President Lincoln: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Mary Lincoln: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturdays
- President Lincoln: 12-2:00 p.m.
- Mary Lincoln: 1:00-2:00 p.m.
The Lincoln Troubadours will perform in the museum’s main plaza on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. The Thursday and Saturday performances are 1-1:30 p.m. The Friday performances are from 12-12:30 p.m.
The string quintet will perform music from “Here I Have Lived” on:
- Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 4, 1:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 6, 11:00 a.m.
- Saturday, June 10, 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 18, 1:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 23, 1:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 26, 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 27, 1:30 p.m.
The Springfield Muni Band performs outside the museum on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The band will play on June 10 and on July 1, 8, 15 and 29.
History Comes Alive is part of a city-wide event through Visit Springfield Illinois. Check out more events and opportunities at www.VisitSpringfieldIllinois.com/Historycomesalive.
The ALPLM will also help provide connections to the fascinating Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site, near Petersburg. The presidential library’s Union Station (500 E. Madison Street) will be the departure point for a History Comes Alive shuttle taking visitors to New Salem. Every Saturday morning from June 4 through Aug. 6, the van will depart at 8:30 a.m. and return visitors to the same spot about 11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.