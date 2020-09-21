Discover Peoria (PACVB) and ArtsPartners of Central Illinois are excited to announce the winners of the Discover Peoria Photo Contest: First place is awarded to Jim Walker with his photo of St. Mary’s Cathedral; second place goes to Heather Feeney’s photo of a building in the Warehouse District; third place winner is Brandon Zeone’s winter photo of Dozer Park covered in snow; and the Audience’s Choice winner, which received 1,942 votes, is the beautiful cornfield at sunset in Hopedale, submitted by Brian Lowrance.
The first place winner won a Discover Peoria Staycation Package, valued at $500; second
place won a gift card shopping spree at the Shoppes of Grand Prairie, valued at $250; third place won an Industry Brewing and Rocket Axe Experience, valued at $100; the Audience Choice winner received a Riverfront Museum Family Experience (four tickets to the museum, four tickets to a movie and four popcorns) plus, a Discover Peoria Picnic Pack, valued at more than $200.
“We had 483 submissions, and there were so many amazing photo submissions that represented the Heart of Illinois throughout all the seasons,” said Josh Albrecht, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Peoria. “It was hard to narrow it down to just three winners but luckily the public will be able to view and enjoy many of these photos through our website, www.discoverpeoria.com and on our Facebook and Instagram.”
This summer, the PACVB launched a new brand for the community: Discover Peoria. And that is why Discover Peoria and ArtsPartners encouraged the residents of central Illinois to do so by sharing their favorite existing or new photos of the Peoria Area as part of the Discover Peoria Photo Contest. The public was able to submit as many times as they wished. Photos were submitted online, from August 8 - September 5, 2020, via https://pc.photonomics.com/peoria/.
“ArtsPartners has loved being able to see all the incredible images that have been submitted for the Discover Peoria Photo Contest,” said Jenn Gordon, Executive Director of ArtsPartners of Central Illinois. “We hope this contest will help encourage the residents of Central Illinois to continue to express their inner artist and share the fantastic photographs of the place we all call home.”
Photos from all the counties that Discover Peoria represents (Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Mason, Fulton, Stark and Woodford) were welcomed and so was any style (landscape, selfies, sunsets, posed and candid).
Photos courtesy of Discover Peoria and the corresponding photographer.
