Sierra Sonnemaker, of Washington, and Elena Cordoba, of Morton, were among the more than 1,000 students who were named to the Carthage College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
