The Morton Park District Senior activities has to the fully remodeled Barn at Bull Run Park and First Presbyterian Church, 1020 E. Jackson, Morton, Illinois. Activities are held Monday through Thursday each week. A schedule can be found at https://morton.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=5610. Those interested can also pick up a schedule at the Barn or the park district office.
Do you like to play Bridge? Join others on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a lively game of Bridge, Mexican Dominos and Pinochle, which are also played at that time. Tuesdays Hand & Foot is the game from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mexican Dominoes is offered, and from 1-3 p.m. Euchre is being played. Thursday is player choice from 2-4:30 p.m. The players who show up vote on what they want to play. Play is free and coffee is provided most of the time. Plus, the second Monday of the month is a Potluck Lunch from 12-1 p.m. and is sponsored by the Morton Park District and Brandonwood Retirement Center.
Everyone is welcome and the group loves teaching the games to new players. For more information, contact Susan at 309-868-5742. You can follow the activities at the Barn at Bull Run Park on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.