The year 2022 marks the 63rd year that the Washington Township United Fund has served the people of Washington Township, with the vision to enrich the quality of life for youth, families, and adults who live in our community.
The United Fund provides supplementary financial support for organizations, programs, and other initiatives that serve the people of Washington Township. Some of these organizations and programs include: Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE); Moms Who Care (Beverly Manor); My Sister’s House; Northern Tazewell Recreation Association (NTRA); Threads, Hope, and Love; Tough Love; Washington Helps Its People (WHIP); Washington High School Band Boosters; Washington Park District Foundation; Washington Recreation Association (WRA); Washington Senior Center and Washington Water Jets.
We are pleased to announce that this year’s annual giving campaign is underway. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to: Washington Township United Fund c/o Heartland Bank 130 South Main Street Washington, IL 61571
Your continued support is crucial is keeping the “For Our Community, From Our Community” mission going and we thank you in advance.
To commemorate our longstanding service to our community, we have initiated several efforts to raise community awareness and support, including a fresh new look and a brand-new website. Please visit us at www.washingtonfund.org to learn more about us.
