The Illinois Central College Board of Trustees has determined the process to fill the seat formerly held by Dr. Bettsey Barhorst and is now seeking interested candidates.
Dr. Barhorst was elected to the Board in 2021. Her current term would have expired in April 2027. The College owes Trustee Barhorst a debt of gratitude for her exemplary service as a trustee and former employee. We are disappointed but understand her need to step down due to personal conflicts.
Those interested in applying for the position must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, must be a resident of Illinois and a resident of the Illinois Central College's district for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment.
Applications must be received by 12 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2023, in order to be considered.
The Illinois Open Meetings Act requires the Board to make a decision to fill the vacancy within 60 days. The Board will discuss the selection for the appointment at its July 20, 2023, closed session meeting. The new trustee will be seated August 17, 2023.
The successful candidate will be appointed to serve until the next election in April 2025. The new Trustee will be required to submit an Economic Statement of Interest with the Tazewell County Clerk and to complete Trustee Professional Development Leadership Training within the first year of the term of office.
ICC Board of Trustees meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. at the East Peoria Campus.
For more information or to apply, visit www.icc.edu/board. For questions or to request a paper application, contact the ICC Board Secretary, Megan Archdale, at (309) 694-5522 or email trustees@icc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.