On Monday, September 21, 2020, Illinois Eye Center began seeing patients at their new state-of-the-art office located at 2709 Broadway Street in Pekin. Dr. J. Patrick Rhode, surgeon and Managing Partner, describes the decision to offer care in Pekin by saying, “Our primary reason for growing and expanding into Pekin is to make our high quality eye care more accessible to more people”.
A team of certified ophthalmic staff, fellowship-trained doctors and many other top-notch employees will be working together at the new office. Most of the ophthalmologists and optometrists who practice at the Peoria and Washington offices will now also offer appointments at the Pekin office. As a result, patients will have the opportunity to schedule their examination at the office most convenient for where they live, work and best fits their busy lifestyle.
“Our Pekin office will be open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We’re excited to offer services such as cataract evaluations and routine eye exams, as well as retina, glaucoma and cornea services. This office will also have a full service Optical Boutique for our patients’ glasses and contact lens needs,” says Abby Ault, RN, DNP, Director of Patient Services. She goes on to say, “We are going to be performing cataract and glaucoma surgeries at UnityPoint Health – Pekin, in addition to the other facilities where our doctors currently operate. To make scheduling surgery as easy as possible for our patients, we will have an on-site surgery scheduler who can meet with each surgical patient individually.”
Executive Director Tim McCormack is proud to share how Illinois Eye Center continues to focus on patient safety. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way everyone does business. Please be assured we continue to keep patient safety at the forefront of our processes and procedures by strictly adhering to CDC guidelines for cleaning, symptom screening, and patient care.”
Everyone entering the office, including employees, will undergo health screening questions and temperature taking. Additionally, patients, doctors and staff will be asked to wear masks while in the building. In an effort to practice social distancing and avoid over-crowding, guests will not be allowed with patients unless assistance is required.
Illinois Eye Center has been a trusted component of the Central Illinois healthcare landscape for decades. The practice creates a supportive environment by truly listening to patients, encouraging personal and professional growth in colleagues through clinical research and continuing education, and striving to improve the communities where we live and work. Illinois Eye Center is thrilled to be welcomed into the Pekin community, and is eager to offer their services in a more convenient manner to those who need them.
By calling (309) 243-2400, both new and existing patients may schedule appointments at the Pekin office. For patient convenience, the Illinois Eye Center Pekin Optical Boutique also accepts appointments.
As Dr. Rhode added, “We are excited to be in Pekin, and we look forward to being part of the Pekin business community. We hope our patients take advantage of the flexibility to see us in any of our three locations, but definitely come see us in Pekin - it’s a wonderful, beautiful facility!”
For more information or to take a virtual tour of the office through video, please visit www.illinoiseyecenter.com/pekin.
