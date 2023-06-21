The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 750 candidates during commencement ceremonies on May 6 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington. Among those participating was Sarah Craven of Morton, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences is united in excellence. Their mission is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship, and positively affect the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.