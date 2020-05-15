The Morton Community Foundation recently released its first round of Disaster Relief Fund grant recipients for a total distribution of $22,893.59 to five area non-profits that provide direct services to those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant recipients include:
Community United Church of Christ- $4,893.59. This grant will cover purchased food items that provided 2,000 lunches the week of April 6-10, which was Spring Break for Morton students. The District is currently providing lunches to students on a daily basis, but had not planned to do so during Spring Break. This grant will also help provide weekly weekend snack packs to local schools, and provide donations to the local Caring Cupboards.
Center for Prevention of Abuse - $5,000. To cover expenses for increased domestic violence numbers during COVID-19 Pandemic. This grant will provide additional expenses for 160 nights of emergency shelter for 28 victims fleeing domestic violence, including: cleaning and sanitizing; personal protection equipment; outside emergency shelter for any victim requiring alternative shelter options due to COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.
Community Harvest Food Pantry- $6,000. Due to increased need during the COVID-19 Pandemic, this grant will be used to purchase food from the Peoria Area food bank. Community Harvest is self-funded by churches and individuals, so this grant will cover additional food needed to meet this increased need.
Tazewell County Resource Center- $5,000. Residents are no longer able to attend day training or kitchen programs. TCRC will provide meals to the residential facilities, spending extra time with them to help reduce their anxiety during the isolation period. This grant will provide $2,500 for salaries; $2,000 for food supplies; and $500 for fuel for deliveries. TCRC’s income has been greatly affected by COVID-19 with the cancellation of many events, as well as the loss of some of their janitorial jobs.
Midwest Food Bank – Morton - $2,000. To cover the increased demand for Tender Mercies program, including meals to the children in District 709. This program is currently funded by donations of individuals and businesses.
For a complete description of how the disaster fund works and who qualifies for funding, go to http://www.cfmorton.org.
The Morton Community Foundation’s second round of distributions will be given following review of applications turned in by the next deadline of Friday, July 3. A third round of grants will be considered in late August, early September, but no deadline has been set at this time for the round three grants.
