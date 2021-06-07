The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay for Life of Tazewell County invites the community to rally together June 12 at a Luminaria Walk-Thru to help save lives from cancer. Due to the pandemic, Relay for Life events might look different, but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged.
“Though Relay may look a little different this year, the Luminaria Walk-Thru allows the community to continue to rally together in the fight against cancer and make a difference,“ said Edie Pullen, Tazewell County Relay for Life Event Committee member. “We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities this past year. We want you to help us give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer free.”
Relay For Life of Tazwell County will host a free, self-lead Luminaria Walk-Thru at the Hilltop Grill, 100 Village Court, Creve Coeur, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. During the event, Luminaria will light a path to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has taken too much. This display of light symbolizes the hope and perseverance with which we all continue to fight. You can keep the flame of hope lit by dedicating a luminaria in memory of a loved one you’ve lost to cancer or in honor
of someone still fighting or who has beaten the disease. In addition to the ACS event, Relay teams will be hosting a fundraiser at the Hilltop Grill, including a silent auction, vendors, baked goods, and karaoke!
For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.
“Fundraising through Relay for Life is more important than ever and we can’t allow progress to be put on hold because of the pandemic. Cancer won’t stop, and neither can we,” said Allison Marlow, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.
There are many ways to get involved.
- Be part of the Relay for Life of Tazewell County- Sign-up to join an existing team or start a new team.
- Dedicate a Luminaria - When you make a donation for a Luminaria it helps fund the American Cancer Society’s mission to help save lives. Online purchases must be made by June 9 to be a part of the display.
- Donate - If you can’t participate in this year’s Relay event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.
The event is supported by many local businesses and organizations including: Illinois CancerCare, OSF Healthcare, Hilltop Bar and Grill and Bombshell Studio.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event - it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/tazewellil.
