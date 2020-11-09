The Board of Education held a Committee of the Whole meeting prior to the regular meeting for the purpose of having a walk-through at MJHS and MHS. At MJHS, Board members were shown the new construction inside and out. At MHS the tour included three science labs in the main hallway that will be made into STEM labs during the summer of 2021. Current plans for the west gym along with possible future plans for the canopy entrance were also pointed out.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Hill reported:
- That November 15, 2020, is Board Member Appreciation Day in the state of Illinois. He commended Board members for their dedication to serving the school district, especially over the past eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- That Lee Hoffman has recently earned his Doctoral Degree.
- That Gov. Pritzker has said if the progressive tax referendum does not pass, there could be a possible 5% reduction in funding to school districts.
- He has signed a letter to the Governor that is being circulated throughout the state asking that he allow students to participate in extra-curricular activities.
Dr. Hill asked board members to offer their opinion of the Junior High and High School participating in IHSA basketball starting November 16. All of them agreed that it is in the best interest of students to be playing sports. Dr. Hill will have our attorney review the district’s liability insurance policy. The board will vote on this at the November 17 meeting.
Current numbers as of the meeting date: 13 staff positive, 32 quarantined; 31 students positive, 288 quarantined. The administration is being as proactive as possible. Three priorities: health and safety of students and staff; preserving in-person instruction for the largest percentage as possible; continuity for our community.
Discussion Items
- Auditor’s Report—Adam Pulley of CliftonLarsonAllen—Presented the report for the 2020 Audit.
Action Items Approved
- Facility improvements for summer 2021: roofing at Jefferson and Lincoln; MHS—south parking lot seal and stripe; west gym—strip and refinish floor, replace bleachers, remodel three science labs into two STEM classrooms plus storage.
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget and 2020 Tentative Levy—approved CPI rate of 0.46 instead of the recommended rate of 2.3% for the 2020 levy.
