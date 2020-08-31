Rob Preston, local beekeeper with Tippy Creek Apiary, showed the GEMS Girls Science Club how to find the queen bee during their meeting on August 18. GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) Girls Science Club meets monthly with students in grades four through seven. During their August meeting they learned how to take care of bees, from what to wear to how to extract honey. Tippy Creek is a small specialty farm that consists of an orchard with over 500 apple and pear trees, and an apiary with hundreds of thousands of honeybees working diligently to produce honey from the 12 acres of clover fields that make up the front portion of the property.
GEMS is supported by the Morton Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) in partnership with Morton Public Library. AAUW is the oldest women's organization in the United States. It advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Membership is open to any graduate with an associate or equivalent degree or higher. The next AAUW Meeting will be held September 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in Hannah's Reading Garden at Morton Public Library, and will feature a presentation by Lisa Reed on Monarch Butterflies.
The next GEMS Club meeting will be held on September 15 at 4:30 p.m. and will feature a presentation on "The Science of Bubbles", by the Society of Women Engineers. Three bubble recipes will be tested and compared to standard store-bought glycerin recipe to see which mixture is the best. Registration is required and can be done through the library's event calendar on www.mortonlibrary.org.
Learn more about AAUW at https://morton-il.aauw.net/.
