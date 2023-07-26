Going the Distance with the Salvation Army 5K Walk/Run will begin at Morton High School on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 7 a.m. $15 The registration fee for the walk/run is $15. There will also be a collection for gently used running shoes. All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army to help support individuals in the local area.
Nicholas Delgado, a Morton High School Senior, has taken his love for running and is now using it to help others. When Nicholas attended his first cross country practice in the eighth grade, he wasn’t sure what to expect. He quickly realized he was intrigued by the practice routine, discipline and statistical nuances associated with training for competition. Running became an obsession.
Since that time, he has continued to compete on the Varsity Cross Country and Track teams. While the team helps quench his competitive thirst, he wanted to find a way to use running to help others. This led Nicholas to start a fundraiser and awareness campaign for his High School team. His initial fundraiser was a yard sign campaign for the cross-country team. All proceeds were donated to the Morton Cross Country Endowment Fund.
His desire to talk about everything running also led him to start a weekly podcast entitled “Going The Distance”. The main objective of this podcast is to raise awareness of high school cross country and track. Nicholas realized that while the public knows and understands everything about major sports like football, basketball and baseball, they know very little about how a cross country event is conducted and the immense training and teamwork that goes into competing. So, he uses his podcast platform to highlight central Illinois events and running athletes. By downloading the podcast, you can hear interviews with local high school running athletes, get updates on upcoming events and meets and even hear recaps of previous weeks competitions and predictions for next week.
Nicholas was pleased with his efforts but still felt as if something was lacking. This is when he decided to change his fundraising efforts to focus on meeting a need in the public. After some research, he teamed up with a foundation that would take new and used running shoes he collected and use them for one of several possible scenarios. If the shoes were deemed viable, the were donated to one of millions of people worldwide without shoes. If the shoes were too worn, they were deconstructed and used as rubber mulch for childhood playgrounds or material in running tracks. This also eliminated the shoes from landfills which would take years to breakdown.
After a year of sending shoes to help people worldwide, Nicholas decided he wanted to make a greater impact locally. He wanted to see his efforts in shoe collecting and donations go to use in his own area. This led him to the Salvation Army. Through their combined efforts all shoe donations will now be used to help individuals locally and all donations will go to helping individuals in our local communities via the Salvation Army.
