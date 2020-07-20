Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.