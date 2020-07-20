Jack Keimig of Morton was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Indiana State University in Terra Haute, IN.
To earn Dean's List honors at Indiana State, an undergraduate must carry 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Indiana State University (ISU) is a public university in Terre Haute, Indiana. It was founded in 1865 and offers over 100 undergraduate majors and more than 75 graduate and professional programs. Indiana State is classified by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as a Doctoral/Research University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.