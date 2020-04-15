Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.