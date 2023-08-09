In an effort to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at Illinois DMVs, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will begin implementing a Skip-the-Line program starting September 1.
The Skip-the-Line program includes:
Simplified Online Services — Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered online at ilsos.gov, including renewing their driver’s license or ID card and license plate sticker online.
Appointment Scheduling — Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest DMVs, including all Chicago and suburban locations and some central and downstate DMVs for those seeking REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests.
Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.
Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and “Skip the Line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.
New Extended Hours of Operation — All DMVs statewide will extend hours of operation, with 16 facilities open six days a week (Monday through Saturday).
• All DMVs will change their days and hours of operation to Mon-Fri from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• 16 DMVs will also be open on Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“Customers will save time by skipping the line,” said Giannoulias. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Extending hours at all DMVs and requiring appointments at our 44 highest-volume facilities is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”
