The public is invited to walk, run, or ride in the first inaugural McLean County Hunger Walk on Saturday, September 16 at Tipton Trails in Bloomington to raise awareness of food insecurity. The free event is presented by the McLean County Health Community Council in conjunction with Hunger Action Month. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Tipton Trails shelter, 2405 GE Road in Bloomington, on the day of the event and the self-paced walk will begin at 9 a.m. In lieu of a registration fee, participants are asked to bring a healthy, shelf-stable food item to donate to assist local food pantries.
“One of the many ways we can work to make McLean County a healthier county for all residents is to increase access to healthy foods,” said Staci Coussens, Council member and Extension Educator, SNAP-Ed at University of Illinois Extension.
According to data from the 2022 McLean County Community Health Needs Assessment, 8.5% of the population, or 14,520 individuals in McLean County, experience food insecurity.
Food insecurity is associated with numerous adverse social and health outcomes and is increasingly considered a public health issue. Nutrition-related conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure significantly decrease Americans’ lifespans and quality of life and have broader impacts, including higher health care costs and decreased productivity.
“Increased access to healthy food enables McLean County residents of all ages, ethnicities, and cultures to lead healthier, happier, and more productive lives and helps children to develop to their fullest potential,” said Erin Kennedy, Healthy Eating/Active Living Priority Action Team Lead and Manager of the Community Resource Center at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center
Kennedy added that the Council hopes to see a large show of support from McLean County residents at the walk.
“Although this is not a permanent solution to the problem, we are raising awareness and taking a step in the right direction.”
Donated shelf-stable food items can also be accepted at the University of Illinois Extension office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, IL 61704. A list of healthy shelf-stable food items can be found at go.illinois.edu/donategreen .
The McLean County Community Health Council is a group of community partners and organizations dedicated to improving the health of the community. The Council collaborates every three years to produce the joint McLean County Community Health Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. Members of the Council’s Executive Steering Committee include representatives from Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Chestnut Health Systems, McLean County Health Department, and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
