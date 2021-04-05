Illinois Central College will host two Open Houses this spring for potential students and their families. The Open Houses allow for people to explore the over 150 programs of study offered at ICC, meet in-person with faculty and staff, and begin the steps to enrollment.
The first Open House will take place on Thursday, April 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the East Peoria Campus (1 College Dr., East Peoria). The second will take place on Tuesday, April 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Peoria Campus (5407 N. University St., Peoria).
“We are excited to welcome prospective students back to campus to safely meet in an in-person manner,” said ICC Director of Admissions Rodney San Jose. “The Open Houses are an easy and convenient way for individuals and their families to gather information on how ICC can help them achieve their goals.”
Attendees can discover a variety of career paths, such as earning a certificate to start their career, earning a two-year associate degree, or taking classes to transfer to a four-year college or university. Potential students of all ages are encouraged to attend the free event.
Advance registration is required to ensure social distancing and capacity limits. Register at icc.edu/openhouse.
For questions, please call ICC at (309) 694-5200 or email admissions@icc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.