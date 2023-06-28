Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonah Horner, a native of Bartonville, Illinois, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.
Horner joined the Navy one year ago and today serves as a missile technician aboard USS Tennessee.
“I joined the Navy for several reasons,” said Horner. “First–to serve my country. I have a family history of service that dates back to WWII. I also joined for the many benefits. Really, ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to serve in the military. I just knew I wanted to do something bigger than myself and gain experience and knowledge for the civilian world.”
Growing up in Bartonville, Horner attended Limestone Community High School and graduated in 2020.
Skills and values similar to those found in Bartonville are similar to those required to succeed in the military.
“My parents instilled in me a need to have good manners and to always ensure that I'm doing the right things,” Horner said. “Their message to me was to always be happy, healthy and to always make good decisions.”
These lessons have helped Horner while serving in the Navy.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
"Our mission remains timeless–to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Horner is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Horner is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The need for our Navy is very important,” said Horner. “In this day and age, it’s important to show the nation and the world that we’re as strong as ever. The Navy is important in protecting our shores through nuclear deterrence and by ensuring that we are 100 percent ready.”
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
Horner and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud that I’ve been able to ensure a lot of change,” said Horner. “In a short time, I went from boot camp, to basic enlisted submarine school in Groton, Connecticut, to here in Kings Bay. I’m grateful for being able to get through these first years of training to actually being a crew member on a boat.”
As Horner and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Being a part of the Navy means giving back to my nation, and being part of something bigger than myself,” added Horner. “The Navy means being able to do something very rewarding. Even after all of the stress, I think, ‘Man, I’m really a part of this.’ It’s very rewarding.”
Horner is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“My family has always been there for me and they still check in on me to this day,” said Horner. Even my church community from Grace Baptist Church in Tremont, Illinois, are all very proud of what I’m doing.”
Horner offered some words of advice for those who may be thinking of the Navy as a career.
“It’s definitely going to be challenging, but don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone,” added Horner. “At the end of the day, it’s very rewarding. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and meet people. Always do the right thing, and always be there for your shipmates.
