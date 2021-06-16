More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa have been named to the president's list for the 2021 spring semester.
Congratulations to Aiden Atkins of Hopedale, College of Engineering, Addison Bennett of Morton, College of Nursing, Connor Bernitt of Metamora, College of Engineering; Sydney Billimack of Metamora, College of Nursing; and Jeremiah Poppen of Germantown Hills, College of Engineering.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.