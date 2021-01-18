Constantine Janello of Morton, a junior at Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music, has been named to the President's List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on this list requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges - liberal arts, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement - on campuses in Macon, Atlanta, Savannah and Columbus - and two regional academic centers in the Atlanta metro area.
