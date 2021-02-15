Megan Andrews of Morton, daughter of Michael and Denise Andrews, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Illinois Central College. The academic honor is awarded to student who earn a 3.5-3.99 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. She is majoring in pediatric nursing and is planning on transferring to the University of Kentucky.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.
