Over 150 different types of butterflies can be found visiting Illinois backyards and gardens this summer. The most prized of them all, the monarch, is the Illinois state butterfly. Celebrate these magical, fluttering creatures and learn how to support their habitat for survival at the Livingston County Butterfly Festival on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Block 59 in Humiston Riverside Park, Pontiac.
All ages will learn, explore and create with the butterflies at this community event. University of Illinois Extension, serving Livingston, McLean and Woodford Counties, is partnering with local organizations to offer a variety of fun and educational activity stations. Learn about the Pollinator Pocket program to attract more butterflies to your yard, try your hand at some pollinator trivia, attempt the butterfly life cycle obstacle course, get creative with butterfly crafts and artwork and so much more! At 10:30 a.m., you can experience a butterfly release.
Summer is here and many residents and families are looking for ways to get outdoors and connect with one another. Join us to celebrate and learn about one of our favorite insects–the butterfly! This free outdoor educational event is for all ages with plenty of activities for everyone.
For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call the Livingston County Extension office at (815) 842-1776.
If you will need accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact Brittnay and her team at (309) 663-8306 or email her at bhaag@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.