The Monmouth College golf teams opened the season this weekend at the Highland Classic, hosted by Augustana College at Highland Springs Golf Course. The men finished 16th and the women finished 11th in the team competition.
Ganon Greenman (Alpha, Illinois) had the best finish for the men with a 78-80-158 for 56th place. Briggs Bossert (Evanston, Illinois) was next in 58th place with an 82-77-159. Thomas Henson (Genese, Illinois) shot 92-86-178 for 90th place and Carter Wilson (Washington, Illinois) was in 92nd with a 99-86-185. Zackery Manley (Lincoln, Illinois) shot 101-92-193 in 93rd place with Gordon Kiesten (Spring Grove, Illinois) in 94th with 101-97-198. Nick Maresco (Highland Park, Illinois) was 95th with 124-115-139.
On the women's side, Amanda Stevens (Mason City, Illinois) finished in a tie for 36th with a 93-85-178. Sarah Saddoris (Port Byron, Illinois) tied for 56th at 101-95-196 and Annalyn Lovell (Oneida, Illinois) was 60th with a 107-112-219. Izzy Mcdermott (Evanston, Illinois) finished 60th with 143-149-292 and Lexie Campbell (Earlville, Illinois) was 63rd with a 113 on Friday and no score on Saturday.
