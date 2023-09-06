The Illinois State Museum has partnered with the Jewish Federation of Springfield to present “Violins of Hope: A Celebration of Survival” from Sept. 7 to 13 at the Museum in downtown Springfield.
The Violins of Hope project is being shared throughout Illinois in various exciting ways. The Illinois State Museum is exhibiting six violins played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust as part of a partnership with the Jewish Federation of Springfield through special arrangements with the Jewish Community Center of Chicago. These lovingly restored violins give voice to Holocaust victims and reinforce messages of hope, harmony, and humanity.
In addition to displaying violins, the Museum will serve as the host site for the opening lecture and recital, “Memories in Reprise: Arno Khan and the Klingenthaler Violin.” The event’s featured speaker is Yona Stamatis, associate professor of ethnomusicology and music program director at the University of Illinois Springfield. He will be accompanied by violinist Katrin Stamatis, viola player Lisa Nelson, and cellist Jacobsen Woollen.
The upcoming performance will feature two historic violins: a 120-year-old, hand-made Klezmer violin adorned with a mother of pearl Star of David and the Auschwitz Violin, made in the workshop of Schweitzer in Germany around 1850. This particular instrument was initially owned by an inmate who played in the men’s orchestra at the concentration camp in Auschwitz and survived.
The opening lecture and recital will take place in the Illinois State Museum’s auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Limited free tickets are available to the public. Those wishing to attend are required to register in advance at bit.ly/VOHLectureAndRecital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.