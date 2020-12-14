Willow Hill United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, located at 304 E Far Hills Dr in East Peoria. Appointments are required; to donate please contact The Blood Center at (800)747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org.
Recovered from COVID-19? To schedule a convalescent plasma donation at your blood drive, please contact the patient services team at patientservices@mvrbc.org, (833) 610-1025 or go to www.bloodcenter.org to fill out a self-referral form.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (800)747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before October 22, 2020 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with
Diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. MVRBC is the exclusive provider to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Methodist, UnityPoint Health - Proctor, UnityPoint Health - Pekin.
