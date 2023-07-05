It is no secret that consumers love ice cream. In fact, 87% of Americans have ice cream in the freezer right now! Since milk is the main ingredient in ice cream, this refreshing dairy food contains calcium, high-quality protein and other essential vitamins and minerals.
“Although these nutrients are less concentrated in ice cream than in milk, yogurt and cheese, they still make ice cream a nutritious option when compared to other dessert items,” said Monica Nyman, a registered dietitian and St. Louis District Dairy Council senior nutrition educator.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month by checking out these trends in local grocery stores or ice cream shops.
Creative flavor combinations and mash-ups
Ice cream is a treat, so added indulgence in the form of layers, textures, toppings and fillings is a welcomed addition for many. A quick stroll down the ice cream aisle will highlight a variety of candy bar and dessert mash-ups in addition to these interesting flavors: caramel pound cake, Mexican-style hot chocolate, matcha green tea, campfire peanut butter cup and summer berry cake pop. Try a new flavor each week with these endless options.
Health-conscious options
The ice cream case has been evolving to meet dietary concerns and needs. Low-carbohydrate, fat-free, no-sugar-added and lactose-free options are available at many grocery stores. To assist those counting calories, manufacturers usually print calorie content on the front of the package.
Craft and small batch
Craft or small-batch ice cream offers an exclusive feel and look to entice consumers to try the product. Seasonal flavors or limited-edition treats that coincide with a special event or trend only stick around for a certain time, so you have to get it before it is gone! Manufacturers enjoy creating a variety of flavors, tweaking the recipe as needed and catering to customer feedback.
Ice cream novelties
The food industry is increasing its options for in-home snacking. Ice cream novelties are more convenient for a small snack straight out of the box because of their single-serve packaging. Handheld snacks are no longer just ice cream bars; innovations in shape, size and portability are making snacking on ice cream easier than ever.
Rather than fussing over what to eat for dessert, just bring out the ice cream. It is simple to serve, making it the perfect treat for families, parties and other events, especially in July.
Strawberries and Cream Roll Up
This viral ice cream innovation has recently taken over social media. You will be surprisingly delighted with the flavor combination and crunchy texture. This kid-friendly recipe may in fact be a new favorite summer treat!
Ingredients
1 strawberry Fruit Roll-Up
1 scoop vanilla ice cream
Directions
Unroll Fruit Roll-Up (discard plastic) on a small plate. Spread vanilla ice cream across the center and roll up. Enjoy!
For more information on the health benefits of dairy or facts about ice cream, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Monica Nyman with St. Louis District Dairy Council by phone at (309) 681-4629 or email mnyman@stldairycouncil.org.
