The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) hosted its 35th annual Duck Race on August 26 at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. For the first time in its 35-year history, 35,000 rubber ducks were entered into the Duck Race, raising a record-breaking $230,000 supporting CFPA’s mission of helping all people live free from violence and abuse. All 35,000 ducks sold out on August 25, 2023, also setting a record for the largest number of ducks raced in CFPA’s annual fundraiser.
Despite scattered thunderstorms, more than 150 people gathered to watch the ducks race down the 750-foot water slide. Attendees enjoyed live music from Sista and the Misters, refreshments from Dos Hermanos Food Truck, Tonys on Wheels and Kona Ice, and activities for kids from Fun on the Run and Wild Style Design Company. Mix 106.9’s Darren May emceed the event along with WMBD’s Rebecca Brumfield.
The owners of the first 15 ducks drawn in the raffle won prizes. This year’s full list of winners includes:
$10,000 grand prize – Carmania Lewis, Peoria, IL
$5,000 – Beth Houlihan, Edelstein, IL
$2,500 – Birgitta Sujdak Mackiewicz, Peoria, IL
Bremer Jewelry Bundle sponsored by Bremer Jewelry – Sandy Schifeling, Morton, IL
iPad Pro 5 – Gary Stella, Peoria Heights, IL
Healthy Workspace Kit – Terry Whitehead, Peoria, IL
Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum – Chuck Taylor, Canton, IL
Solo Stove Yukon sponsored by Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company – Colin Edwards, Lacon, IL
Hy-Vee Gift Card and Cookware Set – Debra Newton, Chillicothe, IL
Car Care Bundle (Maui Jim sunglasses, Tommy Car Wash passes, Beachler's oil change) – Cathy Alessi, Thousand Oaks, CA
Sony Wireless Headphones & One-Year Subscription to Spotify – Susan Prebil, Peoria, IL
40 oz. Stanley Tumbler & Gift Cards to Shop, Eat and Drink – Paula Keyes, Peoria, IL
Jeffrey Alans Gift Card – Marianne Moll, Morton, IL
Nespresso Vertuo & CFPA Yeti Tumbler sponsored by Kriegsman Warehouses – Madison Boedecker, Peoria, IL
Two Night Stay at Stoney Creek Hotel – Lisa White, Peoria, IL
After the race, dozens of volunteers assisted in cleaning up and packaging the ducks for their next adventure.
“35 years and counting, our community continues to show up for CFPA and those we serve. Thank you to every person who sponsored a duck this year, volunteered their time and celebrated with us on Race Day to make this year’s event an incredible success,” said Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer at the Center for Prevention of Abuse. “Reaching 35,000 ducks sold and setting a record for funds raised, was a tremendous task and we are incredibly grateful for all the support. Thank you to our generous sponsors, the brilliant team at the City of East Peoria and EastSide Centre; Mayor John Kahl, Kory Brown, Rick Swan of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce, and the East Peoria Fire Department for believing in our vision of building a safe and peaceful community.”
All funds raised through the Duck Race go directly to client services at CFPA, providing safe shelter, therapy, counseling, casework, medical and legal advocacy, safety and financial planning, and more to survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual violence, elder abuse, and abuse of adults living with disabilities. CFPA’s crisis hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-559-SAFE (7233).
