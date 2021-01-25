January 19, 2021
-ELL Coordinator Dayrim Sheehan gave an update on the English Language Learners program.
- Superintendent’s Report—
Dr. Hill reported:
-there is a need for a .5 school psychologist for the following reasons:
- Part of a larger strategy to be proactive with behavioral interventions.
- Creates greater capacity to provide analysis to behavioral data we currently collect.
- Anticipation of a greater demand for this work due to the impact of families and students struggling through the pandemic.
- Ultimately earlier intervention could help place less students in alternative placements.
Dr. Smock gave an update on vaccinations. Phones are down at the TCHD due to the call volume last week. Vaccinations are scheduled through the third week of February. They are planning to implement an online scheduling system soon.
Discussion Items—
- First Reading and Discussion of Policy Revisions—a revision of various policies recommended by IASB PRESS services and legal counsel.
Action Items Approved—
- Policy Revisions—the policy revisions recommended by IASB PRESS services were approved.
