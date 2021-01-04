The Prairie Wind Ensemble is pleased to announce its 43rd annual Student Soloist Competition. Due to the many restrictions of the current school year, this will be a virtual competition. This competition is open to any high school student in central Illinois who plays a wind or percussion instrument and is a member of a school instrumental music program. Auditions will be video recorded and submitted via email to katrina.fitzpatrick@msucd709.org by February, 15, 7 p.m.
Students need to choose a solo that has an available band accompaniment and is under six minutes. If the piece is longer than six minutes, students may make musical cuts to meet the time limit. The student should submit an unedited video recording with piano accompaniment for their audition along with a PDF of the score for the judges.
The winner of this competition will receive a $200 scholarship and the runner-up will receive a $100 scholarship. Winners will be notified by email by Monday, February 22, 2021. Due to the uncertainty of public performances in the spring semester, this is a virtual competition.
It is free to register for the contest. Please complete the registration form before February, 1, 2021. Students will receive a confirmation email within two days of registering. The registration form can be found online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKGFyYELeWgYLmDgoXH_62TACE0xA6bN6HuoWMhMs1HCi-gQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.