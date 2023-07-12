Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during three commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May. Among those students was Lucas Seltveit of Morton, Illinois. Seltveit graduated magna cum laude and earned a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering.
A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Friday, May 12. Two ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Saturday, May 13. All ceremonies were held at the Gale Bullman Building.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
