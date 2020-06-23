A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Area students who were awarded their degrees included:
Joel Sutter of Germantown Hills, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude; Dakota Polhemus of Mackinaw, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Bradley McKenzie of Morton, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Cordon Davis of Tremont, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management and Management, Cum Laude; Zachary McCall of Washington, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering; Tyler Mowbray of Washington, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; and Shane Semlow of Washington, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.