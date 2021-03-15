Illinois Central College will host a virtual visit for home educators and their high school-aged students on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. The informational session provides an overview of ICC, its programs and ways the College can partner with home educators to supplement or extend their home school curriculum.
Information will be shared on home school admission policies, student life, financial aid, and more. Students can ask questions during a live panel discussion with current ICC faculty and students.
Campus tours may be scheduled on an individual basis at this time. Please contact ICC online at icc.edu/visit or call (309) 694-5200 to schedule an on-campus tour.
To register for the Home Educator Virtual Visit, go to icc.edu/home-educator-day.
