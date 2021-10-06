Emily Schoenfelder, AAUW volunteer, presented the 4-H program, “Flight Plan” for the September session of GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science). Participants used the scientific method to see how far a paper airplane would go. The girlS used five different types of papers to see which type flew best. They also learned how new designs became controls and a soaring paper plane became data. The girls collected and analyzed the data using their math skills and then drew conclusions from their analysis.
The next GEMS session will be held October 19 at the Morton Public Library, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. This program will be presented by the Society of Women Engineers and participants will learn about the history of blood typing and donations. All girl entering grades four through seven are welcome but must pre-register through the Morton Public Library at www.mortonlibrary.org.
Learn more about AAUW at https://morton-il.aauw.net/.
AAUW was founded in 1882 and is the oldest women’s organization in the United States. It advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Membership is open to any graduate with an associate or equivalent degree or higher. Monthly meetings are held September through May. Any qualified person interested in joining AAUW is invited to attend.
