Administrative Reports
- Board of Education recognized and thanked the district principals. Principal Appreciation Week is October 18-24
- MHS Student Chloe Schonert gave a presentation of the revamp of the MHS girls’ locker room project she led over the course of Summer 2020. The completion of the project gave her the opportunity to achieve the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in the Girl Scout program. As the locker room was in desperate need of some updates, she chose this project to boost students’ morale.
Superintendent’s Report
- Dr. Hill noted the Madrigal Dinner will go on this year as a virtual event. Participants will enjoy a four course meal from The Cookery while watching the medieval entertainment online from the comfort of their home. This is another example of staff continuing events as safely as possible.
- Dr. Smock reviewed an attendance report comparing August/September 2019 attendance with the same time period this year. The report included the number of students out for healthy quarantine this year and then adjusted the percent present if those students could have been in attendance. The result was attendance very similar to last year.
Action Items Approved
- Amended 2020-2021 School Year Calendar—makes Monday, November 2, a remote learning planning day for teachers. No school for students.
- Morton District 709 Strategic Plan
Commented
