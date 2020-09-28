The 2020 Precious Pumpkin baby contest winners were announced by contest sponsor We Care, Inc last week. The winners, as voted by the public, are:
First place boy – Camden Spicklemire
First place girl – Carolynne Buffington
First runner up boy – Colton Heaton
First runner up girl – Teagan Joos
Second runner up boy – Tommy Cochran
Second runner up girl – Willa Vishy
We Care, Inc. would like to thank all of the parents who took the time to enter their babies in the contest, and all who generously participated in the voting. Thanks also to everyone who helped with the promotion of the event, and Morton Kroger for providing the space for displaying the picture boards, as well as the bus driver for the parade.
All of your efforts made for a successful event, and the proceeds will stay local, helping We Care, Inc. to continue to provide their much needed services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.