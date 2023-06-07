Illinois Central College proudly welcomes Dr. Jon C. Neidy of Peoria, Illinois, as Vice President of Student Success. He will oversee student services, student development, student success, enrollment services and athletics. Dr. Neidy has served in this role in an interim capacity since October 2022 and has already made great strides in student engagement and support. Dr. Neidy holds a Ph.D. from Illinois State University in Higher Education Administration.
"From his 25+ years of supporting students to his commitment to our community, Dr. Neidy brings with him the perfect mix of experience to make a positive impact as the Vice President of Student Success at ICC,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “Jon's focus on student outcomes, addressing the mental health needs of today's students, and his passion for first-generation students are all ideal attributes for his position. He has been and will continue to be a strong advocate for the students at ICC and our community."
After a 24-year tenure in a wide variety of roles at Bradley University, Dr. Neidy comes to ICC with a wealth of knowledge in higher education and student success practices. Before Bradley, Dr. Neidy was the Director for the MacMurray College Programs for the Gifted where he had the opportunity to support gifted students through the creation of a diverse and challenging curriculum.
“I am looking forward to making a positive impact on the Illinois Central College student community and their post-credential outcomes while collaborating with deeply committed ICC staff, faculty, and administrators," said Dr. Neidy. "In the short time I have been at ICC, I have found the work both personally and professionally fulfilling. I am grateful for the opportunity to help our local community learn in new and impactful ways and I look forward to facilitating change in the student experience."
