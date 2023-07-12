More than 620 students graduated from Carthage College, completing their degree requirements between February and May 2023. The recent graduates include these from your coverage area:
Elena Cordoba of Morton, Illinois, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Sierra Sonnemaker of Washington, Illinois, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance.
The Class of 2023 celebrated Commencement at Carthage from May 26 to 28. After the formal degree conferral on Friday evening, individual graduates and their guests took part in an extended procession and ceremonial stage walk at assigned times on Saturday and Sunday.
