After the great pause of 2020, The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center is thrilled to get open with their first show since February 2020. “Hat’s Off to Mom” - A Mother’s Day Tribute will play for one week only, opening Thursday, May 6 and running through Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day).
The fully vaccinated cast features the vocal sensations of Julie Seeley, along with The Barn’s very own Dan and Tamra Challacombe, April Bieschke, Sagan Drake and Abby Reel. This original show honoring the themes of motherhood, sisterhood and friendships was written and directed by Sagan Drake and Abby Reel, with original songs and lyrics by Sagan Drake and Jimmy LaHood and choreography by Tamra Challacombe.
This first production since COVID19 will feature The Barn III’s new plated dining experience where customers will order from the menu and be served in their seats. No more waiting in the buffet line - you and your guests can enjoy live entertainment, a four-course meal featuring all the buffet line favorites plus new additions in a covid-friendly plated and family style experience. The Barn III’s floorplan has also been adjusted to accommodate for current social distancing requirements and all staff will be following protocol set forth by the health department. Guests are kindly asked to wear face masks while not eating or drinking in the facility. The Barn III offers a full-service bar on site, outside alcohol is no longer prohibited. For more information and for tickets, the website is at www.thebarniii.com or call the box office at 309-965-2545.
