In coordination with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Illinois has received a statewide Economic Injury Declaration to secure access to emergency loans for small businesses. Small businesses in all 102 Illinois counties are eligible for low-interest, economic injury disaster loans up to $2M per business.
The Illinois Small Business Development (SBDC) at Bradley University and the Turner Center for Entrepreneurship are ready to assist small businesses affected by COVID-19. Specifically, the staff has been trained on the SBA emergency loans available to area small businesses affected by the economic slowdown.
“We are fully operational and ready to assist businesses during these challenging economic conditions” explains Jim Foley, Director of the Turner Center for Entrepreneurship. “The SBA economic injury disaster loans may be critical for companies needing working capital to stay in business. We offer assistance, at no cost, in understanding if the SBA program is a good option for businesses in need of working capital.”
The SBDC provides one-on-one assistance, education and research to assist small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start, grow or accelerate a business. The center’s business advisors are on the front lines when businesses are impacted by any kind of disruption from tornadoes to pandemics.
Businesses seeking guidance may reach the Illinois SBDC at Bradley University at illinoissbdc@bradley.edu or by calling 309-677-2992.
