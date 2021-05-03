Leber tosses CG in opener
MONMOUTH, ILL. (04/25/2021) The Monmouth College softball team split a double header at Grinnell College on Sunday with a 2-1 win in the opener and a 10-1 loss in the nightcap. The results put the Scots at 4-16 overall, 3-7 in Midwest Conference play.
"Our offense had a lot of good contact today," said coach Alexa McClaughry. "We are getting people on now we have to learn to get them in and take the next step to win both."
With the game scoreless the Scots loaded the bases in the third. MyKenzie Kloess (Dupo, Illinois) walked, Jessica Pauley (Moline, Illinois) singled and Abby Leber (Tremont, Illinois) singled. A fielder's choice off the bat of Sarah LaHood (East Peoria, Illinois) scored Kloess to give the Scots a 1-0 lead. After an out at the plate, Makaylea Sepich (Mackinaw, Illinois) singled for a 2-0 lead.
Leber (4-7) blanked the Pioneers through six innings as she struck out six. Grinnell got on the board in the seventh with a run scoring on an error with one out. Addison Riley (Illinois City, Illinois) turned a double play to end the game with the Scots winning 2-1.
"Abby is making good adjustments as the season goes on," said McClaughry. "She has been working on her body posture, getting the ball breaking better and making it more effective. She has a lot of confidence going into the circle."
In game two Grinnell scored two in the second against starting pitcher Jenna Pauley (Moline, Illinois). The first three runners in the third also scored and the Scots brought in Emilie Cain (Lake Villa, Illinois) from the bullpen. Grinnell scored two more in the third and three in the fourth for a 10-0 lead.
Monmouth avoided the shutout in the fifth. With one out Kloess singled and Cain moved her to third with a single. LaHood reached on an error as Kloess scored but a groundout ended the game.
MONMOUTH MOMENTS: Leber has seven complete games in 10 starts this seasonHer last five starts have been complete gamesShe has at least five strikeouts in four of her last five startsCalista Warmowski (Spring Grove, Illinois) had two hits in game one after collecting five hits in Saturday's double header against KnoxKloess had two hits in game twoSepich had a hit in both gamesScots pitchers were 3-for-7 at the plate on SundayThe Scots are 0-3 when going for a double header sweep, including losing game two the last two daysMonmouth and Grinnell play again on Thursday with a 3 p.m. double header in Monmouth.
