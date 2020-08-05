Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) announced today that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $800,000 to public housing authorities in Illinois' 18th Congressional District to support the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
"The economic impact of COVID-19 and state-mandated closures is creating hardships for constituents across Illinois' 18th Congressional District," said Rep. LaHood. "I am pleased to announce that this federal funding is being directed to communities across central and west-central Illinois to support low-income households. I applaud the Trump Administration for ensuring that this funding gets out to our communities that need it most."
Illinois' 18th District Funding
Public Housing Authority
County
Amount
Peoria Housing Authority
Peoria
$ 303,992.00
Springfield Housing Authority
Sangamon
$ 329,430.00
Quincy Housing Authority
Adams
$ 17,831.00
Menard County Housing Authority
Menard
$ 83,236.00
Housing Authority of McDonough County
Macomb
$ 11,938.00
Morgan County Housing Authority
Morgan
$ 22,991.00
Woodford County Housing Authority
Woodford
$ 38,515.00
Total
$ 807,933.00
This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment though the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award. This funding action provides Administrative Fee budget authority to Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus for the HCV Program, including the Mainstream Vouchers. The housing choice voucher program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market. Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments.
Housing choice vouchers are administered locally by PHAs. The PHAs receive federal funds from HUD to administer the voucher program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.