Brennan Long of Germantown Hills (mechanical engineering, senior), Seth Gudeman of Morton (mechanical engineering, senior), Lucas Seltveit of Morton (aerospace engineering, senior), Anna Schneider of Washington (ceramic engineering, senior) and Brady Watson of Washington (engineering, freshman) have all been named to the honor list fort the fall 2020 semester at Missouri S&T.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
