The following local students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University for their academic achievements:
Lynde Collins, Joy MacLean, Caleb Uhlman and Andrew Geiger, all of Morton; Braden Tilson, Alicia Urban, Alaina Durr, Kennedy Koehl, Joshua Hagan and Tera Miller, all of Washington; Benjamin Murfin, Braelyn Oberle, Joy Miller, Madeira Sherwood, Holly Honeycutt, Shayla Horn and Andrew Wolfe, all of Pekin; Emma Wierenga, Meghan Waller, Dustin Kennell, Logan Singletary and Logan Kennell, all of Eureka; Sara McCoy, Emma Morris and Ricky Nguyen, all of Germantown Hills; MacKenzie Rumbold and Landon Pflederer, both of Tremont; Hannah While and Jonah While, both of Minier; Alison Lee of Metamora; Natalie Bardwell of Goodfield; Jessica Wyse of Mackinaw and Jessica Ray of East Peoria. (61611)
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time, undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.
