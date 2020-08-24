Workout for a cause with the Hopedale Wellness Center and Special Olympics of Illinois. Join the center’s personal trainer, Randi, for a family-friendly Sweat for Special Olympics workout on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to help raise awareness for Special Olympic Athletes of Illinois.
Interested in being a part of this fun event that helps give back to an organization in Central Illinois? Hopedale Wellness Center is excited to offer you two different ways in which you can join in on the fun. For this 30-minute session, reserve a limited, in-person spot for you or your entire family at the Hopedale Wellness Center (HWC) or join in live on Instagram at @hopedalewc.
If you are interested in joining for this event, the only cost is a donation to Special Olympics. Donations will be accepted the day of the event, or if you will be participating virtually you can call Hopedale Wellness Center at 309-449-4500 to donate.
As a gift of appreciation, all those who attend this event will receive a discount on your future three-, six- or 12-month HWC membership!
If you have questions, are interested in signing up, or would like to just give a donation, please call the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309-449-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.