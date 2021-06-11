Caterpillar, Holt and Best tractors from the early days, as well as restored John Deere and other farm tractors, will highlight Caterpillar Heritage Days in Morton June 11-13.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 5921's grounds. The Post is teaming with the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club (ACMOC) Chapter 20 to create the three-day show.
More than 50 machines of all types will be on display, including a Cat Twenty orchard tractor, a 1926 Holt “combined” harvester, a Cat D4 military tractor, an RD-4, the 20,000th diesel tractor that Caterpillar produced, and Caterpillar's first D2 (Serial #1), built in 1938. Many of the old gasoline, and later diesel, tractors were used in farming because of their better traction and lower ground pressure as well as in eathmoving work. The show also will include military trucks and jeeps.
Each day, guests will be treated to a parade and machine demonstrations from bleachers. The new Caterpillar electric-drive D6 will be on hand for inspection as will Challenger 35 and 65 farm tractors and a Cat No. 33 grader. Vendor booths will showcase the latest technology. Also, experts will be on hand to give presentations several times daily as well as provide conversations at the machines. A placard will be posted showing the day's events.
For children there will be pedal tractor pull and a scavenger hunt.
Food and entertainment will be available. Friday evening Spoony and the Bootleggers will perform on stage and Saturday night will feature Citizen's Band.
For more information visit VFW Post 5921's website or call Tom Stanesa, 309-264-4849.
