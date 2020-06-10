First Security Bank, headquartered in Mackinaw, has made donations to three local food pantries from a grant provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.
First Security Bank President/CEO Gary Jacobs explained, “The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago offered all of its members $20,000 in a one-time grant to be used to help businesses or not-for-profit organizations struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The funds could be used to help organizations struggling from the pandemic or organizations that were helping people who were affected by the pandemic.
“The board of directors of First Security Bank wanted the funds to go to not-for-profit organizations that were helping families affected by recent events,” Jacobs added. “We have three great organizations in the communities we serve who are providing food assistance to local families.”
Information provided by Jessica Sidwell, Mackinaw Community Food Pantry coordinator, stated the pantry serves upward of 200 clients per week. The pantry also took over providing meals to low income students during the summer after the school year ended.
Tammy Bishop, coordinator for the student meals program, said, “We weren’t sure how many kids we would be able to feed until this money was provided to us”. They are providing meals to around 60 kids a week in the Deer Creek and Mackinaw areas, but Bishop said she expects the number to increase over the next few weeks.
If you would like to donate, please send checks to The Mackinaw Community Food Pantry, PO Box 511, Mackinaw, IL 61755.
The Danvers Baptist Church, another grant recipient, provides a food pantry for families in the Danvers area. Pastor Bob Clark and his wife Judith, along with church volunteers run the pantry. Pastor Clark explained that the food pantry is providing food to approximately 170 families per month. They have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people asking for help.
“This money will sure help us with our mission to help those in need,” Pastor Clark noted.
If you would like to donate, please send checks to the Danvers Baptist Church, 104 W Columbia St. Danvers, IL 61732 (memo Food Pantry)
Danvers also has the Danvers / Carlock Community Food Pantry, a food pantry resource located in Danvers and sponsored by five local churches in Danvers and Carlock. Food Pantry Coordinator, Megan Whitecotton, and several volunteers were on hand to accept the funds, with Whitecotton stating that the funds were greatly appreciated and would help so many people in the local area. They are currently providing meals to about 60 families in the area but also expect that number to increase.
If you would like to donate, please send a check to First Presbyterian Church of Danvers, 201 E Main St. Danvers, IL 61732 (please include “Food Pantry” on memo line).
First Security Bank is a local community bank headquartered in Mackinaw. In addition to the branch in Mackinaw, the organization has branches in Danvers, Deer Creek and Heritage Lake subdivision.
