More than 2400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.
Congratulations to Josh Robbins of Metamora, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, and to Lance Hays I, from Morton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management and to Barrett Kaeb, also of Morton, who graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Sport and Exercise Psychology.
