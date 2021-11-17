Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and now more than ever there is a need to support each other as a big community of family and friends! To help achieve this, Touch of Wellness Chiropractic is taking food or monetary donations in order to make sure everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving. The goal is to provide 50 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.
Any donations should be dropped off or mailed to Touch of Wellness Chiropractic at 1101 W Jackson St, Suite A, Morton, IL 61550, no later than Monday, November 22 at 6:30 p.m. All donations of food or money will go towards meals for families in need.
Meals will distributed in the Touch of Wellness parking lot on Tuesday, November 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.
More detailed information and other ways to donate can be found on the TouchofwellnessChiro Facebook page.
